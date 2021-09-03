Keep up to date with news from Nelson City Council

Online COVID-19 edition of Our Nelson Tō Tātou Whakatū issue 128

26/08/2021 1:53am

With New Zealand still in COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown, the latest edition of Our Nelson Tō Tātou Whakatū 128 is available online, with some important notices also included in the Nelson Weekly.

This week’s Our Nelson Tō Tātou Whakatū issue looks at Nelson City Council services and facilities at COVID-19 Alert Level 4, along with information and ways to get involved in making submissions on consultations including the Kāinga Ora consultation and Te Ara ō Whakatū Draft City Centre Spatial Plan, which open on 30 August.  

There are also COVID-19 updates and details about upcoming events, along with opportunities to get involved with Environmental Grants and Heritage Panel Funding.

While you are spending time at home, please take a moment to read it and share it throughout your online community networks. Please check the Our Nelson website for updates if we move Alert Levels.

Read Our Nelson Tō Tātou Whakatū 128

